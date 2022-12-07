Delhi MCD Election Results: BJP bags all wards in Satyendar Jain's area, three in Sisodia's area; AAP left red-faced

Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia with Arvind Kejriwal - File Image

The tightly fought contest between the AAP and BJP in the MCD elections, in which the former looked set to end the latter’s 15-year rule in the powerful civic body, threw up some big surprises.

All three wards of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain’s Shakur Basti constituency went to the BJP. Party candidates Vineet Vohra and Jyoti Aggarwal won from Paschim Vihar and Rani Bagh respectively. BJP's Shikha Bhardwaj won from Saraswati Vihar ward.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "BJP wins all three wards in Satyendra Jain's constituency Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar. How long can Kejriwal still defend a corrupt minister who has not got bail from courts for 5 months?"

The AAP suffered another embarrassment as the BJP won three wards under under Patparganj in East Delhi constituency which is held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. There are a total 4 wards under Patparganj constituency – Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Patpar Ganj, Vinod Nagar, and Mandawali.

BJP’s Renu Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh and Shashi Chandna won from Patparganj, Vinod Nagar and Mandawali wards respectively. AAP’s Devender Kumar won from Mayur Vihar Phase II.

Notably, the BJP has been alleging Sisodia's involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam case which is currently being investigated by the CBI and ED. Simiarly, Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case, has been accused of enjoying VIP treatment in the prison. The BJP recently released purported videos of Jain enjoying massages and luxury food in his jail cell.

The BJP, which exit polls predicted to suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 83 wards and leading in 19, as its leaders hoped for a reversal of trends. According to figures available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 121 seats, while leading on several other seats. The MCD has 250 wards, and the simple majority mark is 126.