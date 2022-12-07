Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Results: Check ward-wise list of winning candidates here

Representational image

The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 is currently underway, and early trends suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the race by a margin of 10-15 seats, while BJP is giving a tough chase to Kejriwal’s party.

According to the vote count, till 10 am in the Delhi MCD polls 2022, AAP is leading in as many as 126 seats, while BJP is expected to secure around 110 seats in the municipal polls. Congress and other parties are expected to win 13 total seats.

The MCD elections 2022 vote counting can be tracked through the official mobile application of the Nigam Chunav Delhi or the website of the State Election Commission of NCT Delhi. As per early trends, know the leading or winning candidates from different seats.

Winning/ leading candidates in Delhi MCD elections 2022

Malviya Nagar seat – BJP candidate Nandini Sharma

Dwarka A seat – BJP candidate Ram Niwas Gehlot

Tughlakabad – AAP candidate Sugandha Bidhuri

Munirka seat – BJP candidate Rama Tokas

Rajouri Garden – BJP candidate Shashi Talwar

Vikaspuri seat - BJP candidate Sunil Jindal

Govindpuri seat - BJP candidate Shri Chandraprakash

Mayur Vihar phase 1 - BJP candidate Beena Balguhar

Burari seat - AAP candidate Aashish Tyagi

Laxmi Nagar - BJP candidate Alka Raghav

Rohini D seat - AAP candidate Suman Rana

Mohan Garden seat - BJP candidate Shyam Kumar

Sadar Bazar seat - AAP candidate Usha Sharma

Aman Vihar seat - BJP candidate Narendra Manral

Mukundpur seat - BJP candidate Gulab Singh Rathore

Daryaganj seat - AAP candidate Sarika Chaudhary

Santnagar seat - AAP candidate Ruby Rawat

Seelampur seat - Independent candidate

Karol Bagh seat - AAP candidate Urmila Devi

Rohini F seat - BJP candidate Ritu Goel

Chauhan Banger seat - Congress candidate Shagufta Chaudhary

Shakarpur seat - BJP candidate Ram Kishor Sharma

