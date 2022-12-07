Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Results: Check ward-wise list of winning candidates here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 is currently underway, and early trends suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the race by a margin of 10-15 seats, while BJP is giving a tough chase to Kejriwal’s party.
According to the vote count, till 10 am in the Delhi MCD polls 2022, AAP is leading in as many as 126 seats, while BJP is expected to secure around 110 seats in the municipal polls. Congress and other parties are expected to win 13 total seats.
The MCD elections 2022 vote counting can be tracked through the official mobile application of the Nigam Chunav Delhi or the website of the State Election Commission of NCT Delhi. As per early trends, know the leading or winning candidates from different seats.
Winning/ leading candidates in Delhi MCD elections 2022
- Malviya Nagar seat – BJP candidate Nandini Sharma
- Dwarka A seat – BJP candidate Ram Niwas Gehlot
- Tughlakabad – AAP candidate Sugandha Bidhuri
- Munirka seat – BJP candidate Rama Tokas
- Rajouri Garden – BJP candidate Shashi Talwar
- Vikaspuri seat - BJP candidate Sunil Jindal
- Govindpuri seat - BJP candidate Shri Chandraprakash
- Mayur Vihar phase 1 - BJP candidate Beena Balguhar
- Burari seat - AAP candidate Aashish Tyagi
- Laxmi Nagar - BJP candidate Alka Raghav
- Rohini D seat - AAP candidate Suman Rana
- Mohan Garden seat - BJP candidate Shyam Kumar
- Sadar Bazar seat - AAP candidate Usha Sharma
- Aman Vihar seat - BJP candidate Narendra Manral
- Mukundpur seat - BJP candidate Gulab Singh Rathore
- Daryaganj seat - AAP candidate Sarika Chaudhary
- Santnagar seat - AAP candidate Ruby Rawat
- Seelampur seat - Independent candidate
- Karol Bagh seat - AAP candidate Urmila Devi
- Rohini F seat - BJP candidate Ritu Goel
- Chauhan Banger seat - Congress candidate Shagufta Chaudhary
- Shakarpur seat - BJP candidate Ram Kishor Sharma
