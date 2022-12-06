Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Will AAP end BJP's 15-year rule? Counting to decide fate of prestige battle tomorrow

Representational Image

Will the BJP continue to govern the govern the powerful Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for a fourth consecutive term or will the Aam Aadmi Party turn the tables this time? What people of Delhi have decided will be revealed on Wednesday when the counting of votes is being taken up for the MCD polls.

The counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am amid tight security, will be taken up at 42 centres. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

The centres are located in areas, including, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with with 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres, police officials said.

The high-stakes civic polls were largely touted as a three-way contest between a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. However, it later seemed to be turning into a bipolar contest between the AAP and the BJP.

While both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious, exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling party.

If the exit poll hold true, it will come as a big setback for the BJP which has been ruling the MCD since 2007. Meanwhile, a victory for the AAP will come as a shot in the arm for Arvind Kejriwal’s national ambitions as he plans to emerge as the third front.