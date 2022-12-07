Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Memes flood social media as Congress struggles for double-digit in AAP-BJP contest

AAP and BJP seen running neck-to-neck as the MCD elections in 2022's vote-counting process got underway, while the Congress is still lagging behind. According to recent trends, the Aam Aadmi Party appears to be leading the race for 250 seats. The BJP and the AAP each won their first seats in Laxmi Nagar and Daryaganj, respectively. The results of the civic body elections will be announced following the completion of the voting process.

Internet users have started a memefest on social media as Congress tries to reach the double-digit on the counting tally. Some of the funniest memes are listed below:

READ | Breaking the stereotypes: Bride dressed as groom, father carries out her 'baraat'; know what happened