Delhi MCD party-wise results: AAP, BJP, Congress winners full list (file photo)

Delhi MCD election results 2022: The counting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election has concluded and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 134 seats in the cash-rich civic body ending the 15-year rule of BJP. While BJP has bagged 104 and Congress has managed to get only nine seats and Independent got 3 seats.

The counting of votes began at 8 am Wednesday. The AAP and BJP were the two main contenders for the majority of the total 250 seats of the Delhi civic body.

Check the full list of winning candidates below:

Ward No. 1: NARELA - Sweta Khatri - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 2: BANKNER - Dinesh Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 3: HOLAMBI KALAN - Neha Mishra - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 4: ALIPUR - Yogesh Rana- BJP- WINS

Ward No. 5: BAKHTAWARPUR - Janta Devi - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 6: BURARI - Aashish Tyagi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 7: KADIPUR - Munesh Devi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 8: MUKUNDPUR - Gulab Singh Rathore- BJP - WINS

Ward No. 9: SANT NAGAR - Rubi - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 10: JHARODA - Gagan Choudhary - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 11: TIMARPUR - Promila Gupta - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 12: MALKA GANJ - Rekha Amarnath Jatav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 13: MUKHERJEE NAGAR - Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh - BJP- WINS

Ward No. 14: DHIRPUR - Neha Aggarwal - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 15: ADARSH NAGAR - Mukesh Goel - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 16: AZADPUR - Suman Kumari- BJP- WINS

Ward No. 17: BHALSWA - Ajeet Singh Yadav - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 18: JAHANGIR PURI - Timsy Sharma - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 19: SARUP NAGAR - Jogender Singh - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 20: SAMAYPUR BADLI - Gayatri Yadav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 21: ROHINI-A - Pradeep Mittal - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 22: ROHINI-B - Suman Anil Rana - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 23: RITHALA - Narendra Kumar Singh - BJP- WINS

Ward No. 24: VIJAY VIHAR - Pushpa Solanki - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 25: BUDH VIHAR - Amrit Lal Jain - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 26: POOTH KALAN - Ritu Mukesh Kumar - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 27: BEGUMPUR - Jai Bhagwan Yadav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 28: SHAHBAAD DAIRY - Ram Chandar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 29: POOTH KHURD - Anju Devi - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 30: BAWANA - Pawan Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 31: NANGAL THAKRAN - Babita Dabas - BJP- WINS

Ward No. 32: KANJHAWALA - Sandeep - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 33: RANI KHERA - Manisha Jasbit - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 34: NANGLOI - Babita Kumari - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 35: MUNDKA - Gajendra Singh Daral - Independent candidate - WINS

Ward No. 36: NILOTHI - Babina Shokeen - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 37: KIRARI - Ramesh Chand - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 38: PREM NAGAR - Neela Kumari - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 39: MUBARIKPUR - Rajesh Kumar Gupta - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 40: NITHARI - Mamata Gupta - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 41: AMAN VIHAR - Ravinder Bhardwaj - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 42: MANGOL PURI - Rajesh Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 43: SULTANPURI-A - Bobby Kinnar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 44: SULTANPURI-B - Daulat Panwar- AAP - WINS

Ward No. 45: JAWALAPURI - Santosh Devi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 46: NANGLOI JAT- Poonam Saini - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 47: NIHAL VIHAR - Mandeep Singh - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 48: GURU HARKISHAN NAGAR - Monika Goyal - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 49: MANGOLPURI-A - Dharam Rakshak - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 50: MANGOLPURI-B - Sumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 51: ROHINI-C - Dharmabir Sharma - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 52: ROHINI-F - Ritu Goel - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 53: ROHINI-E - Pravesh Wahi - BJP

Ward No. 54: ROHINI-D - Smita -BJP - WINS

Ward No. 55: SHALIMAR BAGH-A - Jalaj Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 56: SHALIMAR BAGH-B - Rekha Gupta - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 57: PITAM PURA - AMit Nagal Pal - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 58: SARASWATI VIHAR - Shikha Bharadwaj Gupta - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 59: PASCHIM VIHAR - Vineet Vohra - BJP _WINS

Ward No. 60: RANI BAGH - Jyoti Aggarwal - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 61: KOHAT ENCLAVE - Ajay Ravi Hans- BJP - WINS

Ward No. 62: SHAKUR PUR - Kishan Lal - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 63: TRI NAGAR - Meenu Goel - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 64: KESHAV PURAM - Yogesh Verma - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 65: ASHOK VIHAR - Rita Khatri - AAP - Leading

Ward No. 66: WAZIR PUR - Chitra Vidyarthi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 67: SANGAM PARK - Sushil Mathur Jonty - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 68: MODEL TOWN

Ward No. 69: KAMLA NAGAR

Ward No. 70: SHASTRI NAGAR - Manoj Kumar Jindal - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 71: KISHAN GANJ - Pooja Maan Singh - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 72: SADAR BAZAR - Usha Sharma - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 73: CIVIL LINES - Vikas Tank - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 74: CHANDNI CHOWK - Punardeep Singh Swahney (Sabby)- AAP- WINS

Ward No. 75: JAMA MASJID

Ward No. 76: CHANDANI MAHAL - Aaley Mohammed Iqbal- AAP - WINS

Ward No. 77: DELHI GATE - Kiran Bala - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 78: BAZAR SITA RAM - Rafia Mahir - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 79: BALLIMARAN - Mohd. Sadik - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 80: RAM NAGAR

Ward No. 81: QURAISH NAGAR - Shamim Bano - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 82: PAHAR GANJ - Manish Chadha - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 83: KAROL BAGH - Urmila Devi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 84: DEV NAGAR - Mahesh Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 85: WEST PATEL NAGAR - Kavita Chauhan - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 86: EAST PATEL NAGAR - Dr Shelly Oberoi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 87: RANJEET NAGAR - Ankush Narang - AAP -WINS

Ward No. 88: BALJEET NAGAR - Dr Ronakshi Sharma - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 89: KARAM PURA - Rakesh Joshi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 90: MOTI NAGAR - Alka Dhingra - AAP -WINS

Ward No. 91: RAMESH NAGAR - Punit Rai - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 92: PUNJABI BAGH - Suman Tyagi - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 93: MADIPUR

Ward No. 94: RAGHUBIR NAGAR

Ward No. 95: VISHNU GARDEN - Meenakshi Chandela - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 96: RAJOURI GARDEN - Shashi Talwar - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 97: CHAUKHANDI NAGAR

Ward No. 98: SUBHASH NAGAR - Manju Setia - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 99: HARI NAGAR - Rajesh Kumar Ladi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 100: FATEH NAGAR - Raminder Kaur - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 101: TILAK NAGAR - Ashok Manu - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 102: KHYALA - Shilpa Kaur -AAP - WINS

Ward No. 103: KESHOPUR - Harish Oberoi - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 104: JANAK PURI SOUTH - Dimple Ahuja - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 105: MAHAVEER ENCLAVE - Praveen Rajpoot - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 106: JANAK PURI WEST - Urmila Chawla - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 107: VIKAS PURI - Sahib Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 108: HASTSAL - Rakhi Yadav - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 109: VIKAS NAGAR - Ashook Pandey - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 110: KUNWAR SINGH NAGAR - Shashi Prabha Solanki - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 111: BAPROLA - Ravindra - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 112: SAINIK ENCLAVE - Nirmala Kumari - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 113: MOHAN GARDEN - Shyam Kumar Mishra - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 114: NAWADA - Nirmala Devi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 115: UTTAM NAGAR - Deepak Vohra - - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 116: BINDA PUR - Krishna Devi Raghav - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 117: DABRI - Tillotma Chaudhary - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 118: SAGARPUR - Simmi Yadav - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 119: MANGLAPURI

Ward No. 120: DWARKA-B

Ward No. 121: DWARKA-A

Ward No. 122: MATIALA

Ward No. 123: KAKROLA

Ward No. 124: NANGLI SAKRAWATI

Ward No. 125: CHHAWALA

Ward No. 126: ISAPUR - Meena Devi - Independent candidate - WINS

Ward No. 127: NAJAFGARH

Ward No. 128: DICHAON KALAN

Ward No. 129: ROSHAN PURA

Ward No. 130: DWARKA-C - Sunita - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 131: BIJWASAN

Ward No. 132: KAPASHERA - Aarti Yadav - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 133: MAHIPALPUR

Ward No. 134: RAJ NAGAR

Ward No. 135: PALAM

Ward No. 136: MADHU VIHAR

Ward No. 137: MAHAVIR ENCLAVE

Ward No. 138: SADH NAGAR

Ward No. 139: NARAINA - Umang Bajaj - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 140: INDER PURI

Ward No. 141: RAJINDER NAGAR - Arti Chawla - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 142: DARYAGANJ - Sarika Chaudhary - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 143: SIDHARTHA NAGAR

Ward No. 144: LAJPAT NAGAR - Kunwar Pal Singh - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 145: ANDREWS GANJ - Anita Baisoya - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 146: AMAR COLONY - Sharad Kapoor - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 147: KOTLA MUBARAKPUR - Kusum Lata - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 148: HAUZ KHAS - Kamal Bhardwaj - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 149: MALVIYA NAGAR - Leena Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 150: GREEN PARK - Sarita Phogat - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 151: MUNIRKA

Ward No. 152: R.K. PURAM - Dharamvir Singh - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 153: VASANT VIHAR - Hiani Jain - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 154: LADO SARAI

Ward No. 155: MEHRAULI - Rekha Chaudhary - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 156: VASANT KUNJ

Ward No. 157: AYA NAGAR - Sheetal - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 158: BHATI

Ward No. 159: CHHATARPUR - Pinky Tyagi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 160: SAID-UL-AJAIB

Ward No. 161: DEOLI

Ward No. 162: TIGRI

Ward No. 163: SANGAM VIHAR-A

Ward No. 164: DAKSHIN PURI - Prem Chauhan - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 165: MADANGIR

Ward No. 166: PUSHP VIHAR

Ward No. 167: KHANPUR - Mamta Yadav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 168: SANGAM VIHAR-C

Ward No. 169: SANGAM VIHAR-B

Ward No. 170: TUGHLAKABAD EXTENSION

Ward No. 171: CHITARANJAN PARK - Ashu Thakur - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 172: CHIRAG DELHI - Rakesh Kumar - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 173: GREATER KAILASH - Shikha Roy - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 174: SRI NIWAS PURI

Ward No. 175: KALKAJI - Yogita Singh - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 176: GOVIND PURI

Ward No. 177: HARKESH NAGAR

Ward No. 178: TUGHLAKABAD - Sugandha - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 179: PUL PEHLADPUR - Rakesh Lohia - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 180: BADARPUR - Manju Devi - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 181: MOLARBAND - Hem Chand Goyal - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 182: MEETHAPUR

Ward No. 183: HARI NAGAR EXTENSION

Ward No. 184: JAITPUR - Sultana Aabad - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 185: MADANPUR KHADAR EAST - Praveen Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 186: MADANPUR KHADAR WEST

Ward No. 187: SARITA VIHAR - Neetu Manish Chaudhary - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 188: ABUL FAZAL ENCLAVE - Ariba Khan - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 189: ZAKIR NAGAR - Nazia Danish - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 190: NEW ASHOK NAGAR - Sanjiv Kumar Singh - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 191: MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-I

Ward No. 192: TRILOKPURI - Vijay Kumar - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 193: KONDLI - Munesh Dedha - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 194: GHAROLI - Priyanka Gautam - AAP - WINS

Ward No. 195: KALYANPURI - Rajkumar Dhillon - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 196: MAYUR VIHAR PHASE-II

Ward No. 197: PATPAR GANJ - Renu Chaudhary - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 198: VINOD NAGAR

Ward No. 199: MANDAWALI

Ward No. 200: PANDAV NAGAR - Yashpal Singh - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 201: LALITA PARK

Ward No. 202: SHAKARPUR

Ward No. 203: LAXMI NAGAR - Alka Raghav - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 204: PREET VIHAR

Ward No. 205: I.P. EXTENSION

Ward No. 206: ANAND VIHAR - Dr Monika Pant - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 207: VISHWAS NAGAR

Ward No. 208: ANARKALI - Meenakshi Sharma - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 209: JAGAT PURI

Ward No. 210: GEETA COLONY

Ward No. 211: KRISHNA NAGAR - Sandeep Kapoor - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 212: GANDHI NAGAR

Ward No. 213: SHASTRI PARK - Sameer Ahmad - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 214: AZAD NAGAR

Ward No. 215: SHAHDARA - Bharat Gautam - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 216: JHILMIL - Pankaj Luthra - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 217: DILSHAD COLONY - Behn Preeti - AAP- WINS

Ward No. 218: SUNDAR NAGRI

Ward No. 219: DILSHAD GARDEN

Ward No. 220: NAND NAGRI

Ward No. 221: ASHOK NAGAR

Ward No. 222: RAM NAGAR EAST

Ward No. 223: ROHTASH NAGAR

Ward No. 224: WELCOME COLONY

Ward No. 225: SEELAMPUR - Shakila Ahmed - Independent candidate - WINS

Ward No. 226: GAUTAM PURI

Ward No. 227: CHAUHAN BANGER - Shagufta Chaudhary - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 228: MAUJPUR - Anil Kumar Sharma - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 229: BRAHAM PURI

Ward No. 230: BHAJANPURA

Ward No. 231: GHONDA - Preeti Gupta - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 232: YAMUNA VIHAR - Pramod Gupta - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 233: SUBHASH MOHALLA - Manisha Singh - BJP- WINS

Ward No. 234: KABIR NAGAR - Zarif - Congress - WINS

Ward No. 235: GORAKH PARK

Ward No. 236: KARDAM PURI

Ward No. 237: HARSH VIHAR

Ward No. 238: SABOLI

Ward No. 239: GOKAL PURI

Ward No. 240: JOHARIPUR

Ward No. 241: KARAWAL NAGAR-EAST - Shimla Devi - BJP - Leading

Ward No. 242: DAYALPUR

Ward No. 243: MUSTAFABAD

Ward No. 244: NEHRU VIHAR

Ward No. 245: BRIJ PURI

Ward No. 246: SRI RAM COLONY

Ward No. 247: SADATPUR

Ward No. 248: KARAWAL NAGAR-WEST - Satyapal Singh - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 249: SONIA VIHAR - Soni Panday - BJP - WINS

Ward No. 250: SABAPUR - Brijesh Singh - BJP - WINS