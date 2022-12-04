Delhi MCD Election 2022: Voters can carry their mobile phones inside poll booths

Polling officials at a booth for MCD election | Photo: ANI

Delhi MCD Election 2022 latest updates: The State Election Commission has decided to permit voters to keep their mobile phones when enterring the polling stations to cast their votes, it was reported on Sunday. The voters will not be allowed to use their phones and will need to keep them on silent mode.

Whether mobile can be carried inside the polling booth is a frequent voter query. "It is advisable they keep the phone on silent mode," a senior election official was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

Voters will not be allowed to use their phone for calling, taking selfies or any other purpose. Other devices like camera and items like liquor or food are prohibited.

The national capital, which has over 1.4 crore registered voters, went to polls for 250 municipal corporation seats today (December 4). The polling began at 8:00 am and will be conducted till 5:30 pm.

The MCD elections is a three way contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The result of the MCD Elections 2022 will be declared on December 7, 2022.

