Delhi MCD election 2022 results: Delhi mayor can be from BJP even if AAP wins, know complete election process

Know complete process of Delhi mayor election after MCD polls 2022 (File photo)

The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 is currently underway, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading with a significant margin over the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The results of the elections are likely to be out by 5:30 pm on December 7.

Just as soon as the results of the Delhi MCD elections 2022 will be announced, it is expected that the mayor of the national capital will also be announced. It must be noted that the total term for the mayor is one year, while the term of the MCD is five years.

What is interesting is that even if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the MCD elections 2022, the mayor of the national capital can still belong to the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Know how the mayor will be elected for the first term of the MCD elections 2022.

How is the mayor of Delhi elected?

The mayors of Delhi have a total term of one year, and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act states that the first mayor of the MCD term has to be a woman. This year, the MCD elections 2022 took place in December instead of April, which means that only four months of the mayor’s term are left.

The first mayor of Delhi will be a woman while the third mayor of the national capital will be from the reserved categories. Further, the first mayor will be a woman this year, and will only remain in office till 2023, as per the MCD rules.

The winning party will have the power to choose the mayoral candidate who will assume office for the first term after the MCD win. If the candidate of the winning party will be opposed by the losing party, elections for the Delhi mayor post will be held.

This means that even if AAP wins and elects its candidate as mayor, the BJP can put up its own candidate against her for the post and can emerge victorious in the elections, which can lead to a BJP mayor in the national capital.

According to current trends, AAP is leading from 121 seats out of the total 250 in the Delhi MCD elections 2022, while BJP is trailing with 96 seats, likely to close the gap soon.

