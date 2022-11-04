Search icon
Delhi MCD poll dates announced, election to be held on December 4

MCD Delhi Election Date 2022:In a recent announcement, the Home Ministry cut down Delhi's MCD ward count from 272 to 250.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

File Photo

MCD Delhi Election Date 2022: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are scheduled to be announced today by the state electoral commission NCT of Delhi, therefore all eyes are on them. On Friday at 4 PM, the poll panel will conduct a news conference. The poll panel will hold a press conference on Friday at 4 p.m. to announce that the MCD 2022 election will take place on December 4, with the votes being counted on December 7. Voting for MCD 2022 will take place from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM local time.

The notices will be sent out on November 7, and nominations must be submitted by November 14 to be considered. The deadline for withdrawal of a candidate is November 19, and the nomination will be scrutinised on November 16. Election day is December 4, and the results will be tallied on December 7. The whole election process is finished on December 15th.

A notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs lowered the number of Municipal Corporation of Delhi wards from 272 to 250, in case you were unaware. There are a total of 250 wards, but 42 of them are set aside for reservations. Polling places have been established at the ward level after the Election Comission nominated Returning Officers and considered the concerns and recommendations of the general public and political parties.

 

