Delhi MCD Election 2022: 1,349 candidates in fray; check poll timings, ward details and other info here

The results of the MCD elections will be declared on December 8, according to the EC's announcement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

The national capital's high-stakes civic elections today, which are being seen as a three-way contest between the AAP, the BJP, and the Congress, are set to take place with all security precautions in place.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have candidates running in each of the 250 wards, while the Congress has only nominated candidates in 247 of the wards. The results of the MCD elections will be declared on December 8, according to the EC's announcement.

Delhi MCD Election in 2022: Ward Details

Out of the total 250 wards, 42 seats are set aside for candidates from the SC, 21 for women from the SC, and 104 seats are designated for women.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Details for Eligible Voters

Elections for the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are open to more than 1.45 crore eligible voters. Data from the State Election Commission shows that there are 1,45,05,358 voters in Delhi overall, including 78,93,418 men, 66,10,879 women, and 1 061 transgender people. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has 250 wards (MCD).

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Schedule

According to the EC's announcement, voting will take place from 8 AM to 5:30 PM, and the results will be announced on December 7.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Everything you need to know about arrangements

13,665 polling places have been set up by the election commission, one of which will be run entirely by women. On election day, all Delhi Metro train lines will begin service at 4 AM from all terminal stations, and trains will run every 30 minutes on all lines until 6 AM.

