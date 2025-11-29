Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled.

Delhi MCD by-polls: By-elections to pick new councillors in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday, November 30, in a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The by-elections are seen as a virtual referendum on the performance of the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government in the national capital.

Delhi MCD By-polls Results

The results of the by-elections will be declared on December 3.

Delhi MCD By-polls Candidates

As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats. The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled. The last civic elections were held on 250 seats in December 2022. After several changes in party position, the current MCD House has 115 BJP councillors.

Delhi MCD by-polls 12 seats

The vacant wards include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar. These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies such as Mundka, Wazirpur, Matiala, Najafgarh, Rajender Nagar, Deoli, and Patparganj.

BJP aims for a 12-0 sweep

The BJP is aiming for a 12-0 sweep in Sunday's by-elections to reach the absolute majority mark of 125 in the 250-member civic House. A good performance by the BJP is expected to add to the stature of Chief Minister Gupta and present a positive public report card for her e-bus, health and insurance welfare schemes and arrangements for Chhath devotees.

AAP and Congress

The contest is crucial for the AAP, too, as it has 99 councillors at present and wants to regain the ground lost in city politics after yielding power to the BJP in the Assembly elections in February this year. The Congress is also making all-out efforts to win a few wards in the by-elections as it wants to remain relevant in city politics, currently dominated by the BJP and the AAP.

READ | Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

Why by-elections in 12 seats

The by-elections were necessitated after councillors from these seats were elected to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly in the past 12 months. Eleven councillors, including CM Gupta, were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The Dwarka-B ward has been vacant since last year after the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as a Member of Parliament from West Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)