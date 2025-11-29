FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Match preview, team news, JSCA International Stadium pitch report, weather update and predicted XIs

Anupam Kher says Naseeruddin Shah apologised for their 2020 feud: 'He said, sorry, friend'

Watch: Fakhar Zaman charges at umpires after overturned catch decision; Shaheen Afridi left fuming in PAK vs SL tri-nation series final

Viral Video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' gives netizens 'goosebumps', WATCH

Centre orders WhatsApp, Telegram, other apps to block access to user without active SIM cards; here's why

EAM Jaishankar's BIG statement on US tariffs against India: 'In an uncertain...'

Shatrughan Sinha shares emotional moment with the Deol family, calls Dharmendra eternal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on

Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar

Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know

The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 11:43 PM IST

Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi MCD by-polls: By-elections to pick new councillors in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday, November 30, in a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress. The by-elections are seen as a virtual referendum on the performance of the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government in the national capital.

Delhi MCD By-polls Results

The results of the by-elections will be declared on December 3.

Delhi MCD By-polls Candidates

As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats. The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled. The last civic elections were held on 250 seats in December 2022. After several changes in party position, the current MCD House has 115 BJP councillors.

Delhi MCD by-polls 12 seats

The vacant wards include Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar. These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies such as Mundka, Wazirpur, Matiala, Najafgarh, Rajender Nagar, Deoli, and Patparganj.

BJP aims for a 12-0 sweep

The BJP is aiming for a 12-0 sweep in Sunday's by-elections to reach the absolute majority mark of 125 in the 250-member civic House. A good performance by the BJP is expected to add to the stature of Chief Minister Gupta and present a positive public report card for her e-bus, health and insurance welfare schemes and arrangements for Chhath devotees.

AAP and Congress

The contest is crucial for the AAP, too, as it has 99 councillors at present and wants to regain the ground lost in city politics after yielding power to the BJP in the Assembly elections in February this year. The Congress is also making all-out efforts to win a few wards in the by-elections as it wants to remain relevant in city politics, currently dominated by the BJP and the AAP.

READ | Delhi Metro timings changed due to MCD bye-elections; check dates, schedules here

Why by-elections in 12 seats

The by-elections were necessitated after councillors from these seats were elected to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly in the past 12 months. Eleven councillors, including CM Gupta, were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The Dwarka-B ward has been vacant since last year after the BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as a Member of Parliament from West Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai airport cancels 47 flights, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states
Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on Dec 3; all you need to know
Delhi MCD by-elections on Nov 30: 53 candidates in fray for 12 seats, results on
Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building in Sangam Vihar
Delhi: 3 dead, several injured in fire at four-storey building
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Match preview, team news, JSCA International Stadium pitch report, weather update and predicted XIs
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Match preview, team news, JSCA International Stadium pitch re
Anupam Kher says Naseeruddin Shah apologised for their 2020 feud: 'He said, sorry, friend'
Anupam Kher says Naseeruddin Shah apologised for their 2020 feud: 'He said, sorr
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement