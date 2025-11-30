Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: Voting underway in 12 wards; BJP, AAP, Congress in fierce battle

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: The voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections in 12 wards began on Sunday (November 30), with 51 candidates, including 26 women, vying for 12 seats. The polling commenced at 7:30 am across 580 booths and will continue until 5:30 pm. The election will be seen as a reflection of public sentiment following the BJP's dominant performance in February's assembly elections, where they wrested power from AAP after 27 years. The BJP, AAP, and Congress are competing fiercely, with the BJP and AAP seeking to increase their influence in civic governance. The BJP has fielded 8 women candidates, AAP has 6, and Congress has 5. AAP is determined to regain ground after losing the assembly elections, but faces a setback with senior leader Rajesh Gupta switching to BJP. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE: The voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections in 12 wards began on Sunday (November 30), with 51 candidates, including 26 women, vying for 12 seats. The polling commenced at 7:30 am across 580 booths and will continue until 5:30 pm. The election will be seen as a reflection of public sentiment following the BJP's dominant performance in February's assembly elections, where they wrested power from AAP after 27 years. The BJP, AAP, and Congress are competing fiercely, with the BJP and AAP seeking to increase their influence in civic governance. The BJP has fielded 8 women candidates, AAP has 6, and Congress has 5. AAP is determined to regain ground after losing the assembly elections, but faces a setback with senior leader Rajesh Gupta switching to BJP. 

Key Candidates from BJP, Congress, AAP

On November 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party announced their candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections. Eight of the BJP's candidates are women. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan. Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

In the Congress's candidate list, five are women. Congress' Mukesh will contest from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh-B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar-A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates for the bypolls. The AAP's candidates are Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan.

Check Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 LIVE:
 
Visuals from Sangam Vihar


Vinod Nagar ward candidate Geeta Rawat casts her vote

AAP candidate for the SCD by-election in Vinod Nagar ward, Geeta Rawat, arrived at the polling station with her husband, D.S. Rawat, to cast her vote.


State Election Commissioner monitors Delhi MCD by-election 2025

State Election Commissioner Dr Vijay Dev is monitoring voting in 12 wards through live webcasting of polling stations at the Delhi headquarters. He is ensuring transparency, vigilance, and smooth conduct of the MCD by-election.
 

Voting begins to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards; visuals from a voting centre in Shalimar Bagh

