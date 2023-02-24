Search icon
Delhi MCD: AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows on camera, one collapses

Delhi Civic Centre saw a third day of continued commotion amid one of the most chaotic MCD elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Chaotic scenes of violence surfaced from the Delhi Civic Centre once again on Friday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors jostled and manhandled each other, exchanging blows. The ruckus was caught on camera amid a third day of commotion in the MCD House. 

 

Amid clashes between the AAP and the BJP, one councillor collapsed. Exact details and identity are unconfirmed.

