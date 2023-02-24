Delhi MCD: AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows on camera, one collapses | Photo: ANI

Chaotic scenes of violence surfaced from the Delhi Civic Centre once again on Friday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors jostled and manhandled each other, exchanging blows. The ruckus was caught on camera amid a third day of commotion in the MCD House.

#WATCH | Ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostle, manhandle and rain blows on each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. pic.twitter.com/Sfjz0osOSk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

Amid clashes between the AAP and the BJP, one councillor collapsed. Exact details and identity are unconfirmed.