Delhi Mayor, Deputy Mayor elections to be held on April 26

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.

The polls to elect the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi will be held on April 26, according to an official notice issued on Wednesday.

"The Ordinary April (2024) Meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be held on Friday the 26th April, 2024 at 11.00 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar A-Block, 4th Floor, Dr S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg New Delhi. Election of Mayor and Dy Mayor will also be held in the same meeting," read the notice issued by the office of the Municipal Secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations. This comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy case.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

AAP came out victorious with 134 seats out of 250.

The earlier election for the post of mayor saw high drama with AAP and BJP councillors clashing with each other during one of the meetings. Three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to bickering between the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. AAP also moved the Supreme Court over the elections. Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after the wrangling.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)