Delhi may have to brace for power outages this summer, here's why

With the national capital amidst a heatwave and sweltering summer seemingly here before time, there might be an added crisis on the way. Around 46 lakh electricity consumers in Delhi, which accounts for 68 percent of the total, may face blackouts. These are consumers who source their electricity needs from the two BSES discoms. The rest of Delhi’s electricity consumers, who are served by Tata Power, are likely to avoid such issues.

The reason for concerns about an upcoming power crisis stem from the allotment of 728 MW (megawatt) capacity of the NTPC’s Dadri Stage-II power plant to the neighbouring state of Haryana, with effect from April 1. Currently, BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna hold the allotment of 718 MW capacity of Dadri Stage-II with Tata Power allotted just 10 MW.

There had been no prior notice before the directive to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) from the ministry, reports said based on information from Power Utilities in Delhi.

With Delhi’s summer power demand peaking at 7,323 MW in 2021, the demand in the national capital is set to peak above 8,000 MW in the summer of 2022. On Tuesday, the peak power demand in Delhi stood at 4,332 MW.

“Keeping in view the power surrendered by Delhi in Dadri-II Station of NTPC and the willingness of Government of Haryana, it has been decided to re-allocate surrendered/available share of 728.68 MW to Haryana from Dadri-II Station of NTPC w.e.f. 01.04.2022 to 31.10.2022. CEA is requested to get the allocation implemented under intimation to all concerned with effect from April 1, 2022,” Raja Ramaswamy, Under Secretary at Power Ministry, was quoted by a leading daily as directing CEO in a letter on Monday.