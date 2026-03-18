Delhi: Massive fire grips residential building in Palam, several feared trapped; details here

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INDIA
In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted in a building in Delhi's Palam area near a metro station on Wednesday, according to Delhi Fire Services. Immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze. The firefighting operation is underway. There have been no reports of any casualties. Further details are awaited.
In a devastating incident, a massive fire erupted in a building in Delhi's Palam area near a metro station on Wednesday, according to Delhi Fire Services. Immediately after receiving the information of the incident, around 30 fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service arrived at the spot and are currently engaged in dousing the blaze. The firefighting operation is underway. There have been no reports of any casualties. Further details are awaited.
Earlier, a fire broke out early on Sunday morning at the Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh, in the national capital, engulfing nearly 40 shops, officials said. The Delhi Fire Department received an emergency call at 7:37 am, following which ten fire engines were deployed at the scene and with continuous efforts, the fire was brought under control. Mansih Kumar Shekhawat, a fire officer at the scene, confirmed that there are no casualties or injuries due to the fire."The fire had been largely extinguished, though some smoke and residual heat remained, which firefighters are cooling down. There were no casualties or injuries," he said.
VIDEO | Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near Palam Metro Station. 30 Fire tenders rushed to the spot to rescue people feared trapped inside. More details are awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/aanrYBB39h