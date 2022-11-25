Search icon
Delhi: Massive fire at Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace market still not under control, major part of building damaged

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi on Thursday night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

File Photo

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Friday said that the "situation is not very good" in the fire incident that broke out in Old Delhi`s Chandini Chowk on Thursday night and informed that a major part of the building has been damaged. 

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.

The process of extinguishing the fire is underway. As per information, around 40 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No casualty has been reported till now.

