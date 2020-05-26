Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Tughlakabad slums; over 1,000 shanties caught ablaze

According to the most recent updates, the situation is now fully under control and no casualty has been reported so far.

A major fire broke out in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the slums at the Tughlakabad area of Delhi. Around 1,000 to 2,000 shanties were reportedly caught ablaze in the fire.

According to the most recent updates, the situation is now fully under control and no casualty has been reported so far. As many as 30 fire tenders had been rushed to the spot.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, said that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the area to douse the massive fire. He added that the fire is now under control and the fire department officials are trying to find out the reason behind the fire.

"Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot, the fire has been brought under control. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained. No casualty reported," said Tuli.

According to a fire brigade official, the department got a call regarding the incident of fire at around 12:15 AM on this day, following which the personnel immediately reached the spot.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South-East Delhi, provided the details regarding the incident to news agency ANI. He said, "We received information about a fire at around 1 AM at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire."