Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mangolpuri, cause yet to be ascertained

File Photo

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday. The incident took place at a factory in the Phase-I area of Mangolpuri in the early hours of Wednesday. Acting on information, fire tenders rushed to the spot.

At present, 26 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames. According to the Delhi Fire Department, no causality has been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

READ | Donald Trump wanted to join Capitol Hill rally, tried to grab steering wheel of limo, says former White House Aide

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown in the Badli area behind Rohini jail in the national capital. In May, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mundka. As per the reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families. The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer. On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody of the building`s owners-- Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case.