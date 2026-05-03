Delhi: 8 killed after massive fire breaks out in building in Vivek Vihar, AC blast suspected

At least 8 killed, 4 injured after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey residential building due to suspected AC blast in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area during the early hours of Sunday.

At least 8 killed, 4 injured after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey residential building due to suspected AC blast in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area during the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze erupted in a house located within the building with the second floor reported to be the worst affected. Thick smoke and flames spread rapidly. Authorities were informed of the fire at around 03:48 am. Police teams, fire tenders rushed to the incident spot. Over a dozen people are rescued so far and rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as the fire spread. A local resident, Charanjit Singh, said, "More than 10 vehicles (fire tenders) arrived. The fire brigade rescued around 20 people through the balcony... but I think some people from the backside flats were still able to come outside... I think 1 or 2 families are still under the building..."

Another resident, Rohit, suggested a possible cause, saying, "A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am... Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am... Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire..."