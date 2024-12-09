The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area.

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of New Delhi on Monday afternoon, a fire official said Ten fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze. The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)