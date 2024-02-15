Twitter
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at paint factory in Alipur, seven dead

Seven people lost their lives in a fire incident. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 5:25 pm and dispatched fire tenders to the scene.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

At least seven people were killed in a fire in a paint factory in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Thursday evening.

Charred bodies of the three persons were recovered from the premises of the factory located in Alipur’s Dayalpur Market, a fire official said. An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call reporting fire was received at 5.25 pm and 22 tenders were pressed into service.

The fire was contained by around 9 pm, he said, adding, the cooling off operation was underway. According to police, the fire was preceded by a blast in the factory. “Teams have been formed to investigate the matter,” said an officer.

