Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at mattress factory in Siraspur Industrial area

Picture credits: Twitter- @ANI

A massive fire broke out at a mattress factory in the Siraspur Industrial area of the national capital, informed officials on Friday. As many as 20 fire tenders were at the spot at the time of filing this report.

According to Delhi Fire service officials, 2-3 blasts were reported in the building after the fire, due to which 80 per cent of the building collapsed. "2-3 blasts were reported in the building after the fire, due to which 80 per cent of the building collapsed. A total of 20 fire tenders are at the spot, trying to douse the fire. No injuries have been reported so far," said Pravesh, STO, Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a mattress factory in Siraspur Industrial area. 2-3 blasts reported in the building after the fire, due to which 80% of the building collapsed. 20 fire tenders at spot. Reason for blast is not known. No injuries reported: Pravesh,STO, Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/3EvggpwT3A — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained, he said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Thursday, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Wazirpur industrial area around 10.30 pm in the national capital, officials said. "We have 12 fire tenders at the spot. Metal and plastic work was done at the factory. There are no reports of any casualties so far. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an officer from Delhi Fire Service, AK Sharma told ANI.

He said that prima facie, it appeared that the building did not have necessary fire safety equipment. "Prima facie it appears that the building did not have the equipment to fight the fire. With only one exit and temporary work on the roof, we found it hard to fight the fire. If it is found that they do not have a NOC, action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier on March 16, some documents and office records were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Delhi`s Rohini, officials said. Delhi fire service said that as soon as they received information about the blaze, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A fire broke out at Cyber Crime police station at Sector 17, Rohini. A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 5 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out on the top floor of the building," the Delhi Fire Service said." Some documents and office records were gutted in the fire," it added.

On March 12, one person was killed after a fire broke out in Suleman Nagar in Delhi, late at night, officials informed, adding that the incident occurred at a house in Suleman Nagar, Kirari area in the national capital. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was eventually brought under control, officials said.

Earlier, on Saturday, another fire broke out at a paint shop in Jaitpur in southeast Delhi, leaving one person dead.