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Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Barakhamba restaurant, sparks panic

A fire broke out at Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The massive fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Barakhamba restaurant, sparks panic
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Barakhamba restaurant, causes panic (ANI)
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A fire broke out at Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road in central Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The massive fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the fire was received at around 3.40 pm at Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road. Six fire tenders were sent to the scene. Parikrama, the Revolving Restaurant, is a well-known eatery located on KG Marg in the posh Lutyens Delhi that attracts hundereds of visitors every day. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Explaining the fire situation, Fire Department Official Mukesh Verma said, "At 15:40, the fire control room received a report of a fire in the kitchen of Parikrama Restaurant. Fire tenders from the nearest station and our specialised Bronto Sky Lift—deployed for rescue operations—were immediately dispatched to the scene; a total of seven vehicles were sent. Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the fire burning within the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it."

 

 

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