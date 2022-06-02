Delhi man rapes visually challenged woman on pretext of helping her cross road

Visually challenged woman raped in Delhi: A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man waylaid a visually challenged woman and raped her in southwest Delhi's Dabri, the police said on Thursday. The victim had got down at the wrong bus stop. The accused approached her on the pretext of helping her cross the road.

The incident took place on May 25. The woman approached the police and said she was raped by an unknown man.

A case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident.

"On May 25, a blind girl mistakenly got down at another bus stop. A man took her to the street on the pretext of helping her cross the road, but raped her. Police have arrested the man. I met the girl and we are completely helping her. But really -- is there no limit to the animalistic mentality!" she said on Twitter in Hindi.

With inputs from PTI