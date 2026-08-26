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Delhi man stays at Udaipur's luxurious hotel with family for 10 days, then flees without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill

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Delhi man stays at Udaipur's luxurious hotel with family for 10 days, then flees without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill

Delhi tourist Anurag Yadav booked for allegedly fleeing Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas without paying Rs 5.74 lakh for 10-day family stay; told hotel travel agency would pay, agency denied.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 02:12 PM IST

Delhi man stays at Udaipur's luxurious hotel with family for 10 days, then flees without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill
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A Delhi tourist allegedly left a five-star hotel in Udaipur without paying a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh after staying for 10 days with his family. The hotel, The Oberoi Udaivilas, has filed a police complaint and a case has been registered.

Booking and stay details

Anurag Yadav, who works for a private company in Delhi, has been named as the culprit. Along with his wife and two kids, he went to Udaipur. According to the complaint filed by Ravindra Singh, liaisoning manager at The Oberoi Udaivilas, a travel agency made the booking for Yadav by email on August 12. The family checked in on August 14 and stayed till August 23. During the 10-day stay, they availed various services including lunch and dinner. The entire cost of the stay and extra services was Rs 5.74 lakh.

Dispute over payment

When the family checked out on August 24, the problem was discovered. Yadav allegedly refused to pay the bill when it was delivered by the hotel staff. He asserted that the bill would be paid on his behalf by the travel firm that made the reservation. According to the lawsuit, the travel agency denied having any such payment arrangement with Yadav when the hotel contacted them. The hotel then approached police.

Also read: Kerala Christian priest performs Hindu last rites for domestic help who raised his daughter for 26 years

The circumstances surrounding the unpaid fee and the roles of the travel agency and the visitor are being investigated, according to the police. According to a report by India Today, authorities stated the incident prima facie appears to be a case of fraud involving the visitor and the travel agency. The issue is being looked at. The allegations are yet to be proven and will be decided based on the police inquiry.

 

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