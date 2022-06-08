Delhi man stabbed to death for refusing to give Rs 10 for cigarette

Delhi, Anand Parbat: The accused lived in the same vicinity as the victim.

New Delhi: In Delhi's Anand Parbat area, a man was stabbed to death for refusing to give a group of four men Rs 10 for a cigarette. The incident took place on June 5. The deceased has been identified as Vijay. A murder case has been registered against the four accused.

The accused lived in the same vicinity as the victim. The police said they have arrested the accused after probing the case using CCTV cameras and informers. The accused -- identified as Ravi, Jatin, Sonu Kumar and Ajay -- had been coming from the Upper Anand Parbat side. They had an altercation with the deceased who was sitting on a staircase.

The group demanded Rs 10 from Vijay for a cigarette. As he refused, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death.

"Sonu (one of the accused) who lives in the same vicinity as Vijay (deceased), asked Vijay to give him Rs 10 for a cigarette. On refusal, the scuffle began resulting in the stabbing of the deceased by Sonu and his accomplices," the police said.

With inputs from ANI