Delhi man slits throat of wife, three children at South Delhi residence, arrested

A private tutor has been arrested for murdering his wife, son and his daughters by slitting their throats in Mehrauli, South Delhi on Saturday.

Deputy Commision of Police, Vijay Kumar said that Upendra Shukla killed his wife Archana, five-year-old son Ronak, a two-month-old and seven-year-old daughters in their South Delhi residence.

Shukla's mother-in-law was present in the house when the murders took place. When Shukla did not open the door on Saturday morning, his mother in law called the neighbours who broke the door and found him sitting with the bodies.

They informed the police who then rushed to the crime scene.

The police recovered a note from his residence in which Shukla confessed to the killing but he did not mention the reason.

Preliminary probe suggested that the killings took place between 1 am and 1.30 am.

Neighbours of Upendra Shukla, a private tutor who killed his wife and three minor children in Delhi on Saturday, said they had never noticed the couple fighting.

Deepak Agarwal (35), who runs a general store next to the building where the incident took place, said Shukla had come to his shop Friday afternoon and "he looked normal to me".

Asked about the incident, Agarwal said, "At around 6 am, one person, who lives on the third floor of the building, heard the cry of Shukla's mother-in-law after which he reached his house. When he noticed blood in the room of the accused, he came to me and informed about the incident." Thereafter, the police were informed at around 6.45 am and they reached the spot by 7 am. They broke open the door where Shukla, along with the bodies of his wife and three children, was found, he said.

"The family had bought the fourth-floor flat, which has three rooms, around 5-6 years ago. We have never heard them fighting and their behaviour was good," Mahlawat said.

The police suspect that Shukla might be suffering from depression.

(With inputs from PTI)