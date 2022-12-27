Delhi man sets 20 cars on fire in Subhash Nagar over personal enmity with Ertiga owner

Delhi: The police have booked him under serious charges (Representational)

Delhi: A 23-year-old man allegedly set 20 cars on fire in West Delhi's Subhash Nagar area as he had a personal enmity with the owner of one of the cars. According to the police, he wanted to settle scores with one person who owned a Maruti Ertiga. He set afire the car that had been parked in a multi-level parking. Other cars were just collateral damage.

At around 4 am, the fire officials received a call about the fire in the basement of the four-level MCD parking facility. The blaze was extinguished at 6: 10 am.

The police zeroed in on Yash Arora, who appeared in the CCTV camera. He was arrested later in the day.

The police said Arora had set the car on fire as he wanted to take revenge from the owner for being in a relationship with one of his family members.

He set the Ertiga on fire. The remaining cars also caught fire.

The police haven't been able to trace the registration number of 6 of the 20 cars. Some of the vehicles were completely gutted.

Arora was allegedly seen disembarking from his Honda CRV, entering the parking lot and setting the car on fire. Other vehicles just caught fire on their own from the burning Ertiga.

The police have booked him under serious charges.