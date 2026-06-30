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Delhi: Man lures 24-year-old woman out for momos, sexually harasses her inside moving car

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused made obscene comments, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from getting out of the car.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 04:38 PM IST

Delhi: Man lures 24-year-old woman out for momos, sexually harasses her inside moving car
The survivor told the police that she recorded the assault on her mobile phone.
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A 24-year-old woman has accused a man of sexually harassing her inside a moving car in Mandawali area of East Delhi. In her police complaint, the survivor alleged that the accused, who was known to her, lured her into stepping out on pretext of having momos. She said the man later insisted on stopping for a CNG refill before driving towards a deserted stretch. The survivor also told the police that she recorded the assault on her mobile phone.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused made obscene comments, demanded sexual favours, touched her inappropriately, and prevented her from getting out of the car. She said the man repeatedly told her it would take "just two minutes" as he demanded sexual favours. "I have to do this. Stop creating so much drama. It's just a matter of two minutes. Lie down on the back seat," he allegedly told the survivor, according to a report by India Today. "Even if you die, I will carry you to your room and do it there," he further said. The survivor said that it was only after she began screaming inside the moving car and banging on its windows that the accused stopped the vehicle and let her out on the roadside. As he drove away, the accused threatened to ruin her life and kill her.

The survivor later informed her father about the incident and subsequently approached the police, seeking seeking strict action against the accused. Based on the woman's complaint, the Mandawali Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Delhi Police said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

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