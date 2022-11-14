Search icon
Delhi: Man chops his 26-year-old live-in partner into 35 pieces, disposes across city

Delhi: The duo met in Mumbai and moved to Delhi after their families did not approve their relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

Delhi police has solved a 6-month-old case and arrested a man for murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body in 35 pieces and throwing them away across the capital.

The man has been identified as Aftab Ameen Poonawalla who strangled his  26-year-old live-in partner Shraddha after they had a fight in May this year, police said.

The accused chopped the victim's body into 35 pieces and bought a fridge to keep them. He left his house late night for 18 days to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi.

Shraddha worked at the call centre for a multinational company in Mumbai where he met Poonawalla. Police said, the couple fell in love while working in Mumbai and moved to Delhi after their families did not approve their relationship. They started living in a flat in Mehrauli. The accused murdered her when she started forcing him for marriage.

When Shraddha stopped responding to her family's phone calls, her father Vikas Madaan came to Delhi to check on his daughter in November. But the flat was locked. He subsequently approached the Mehrauli Police and filed a complaint alleging kidnapping. The police have filed a case of murder and are searching for victim's body.

