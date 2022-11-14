Delhi man kills girlfriend, chops her into 35 pieces: 6 things about Aaftab Poonawala, the Mumbai-based food blogger

6 things about Aaftab Poonawala, the Mumbai-based food blogger

A 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

In a harrowing tale of betrayal and subterfuge, the accused, a trained chef, evaded detection for six months, continued to live in the house they shared and was only arrested early Saturday after details of the killing and its grisly aftermath came to light during his interrogation.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala told the police during the investigation that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by "Dexter", an American crime TV series.

He not only bought the fridge to preserve the body parts but also stocked incense sticks and room fresheners to suppress the foul smell emanating from the corpse.

Stepping out past midnight with body parts packed in poly bags, the accused meticulously planned which ones to dispose of first depending upon which part starts decomposing at the earliest, the police said.

Here are the 6 things you should know about the Aaftab Amin Poonawala:

1. Aaftab, a resident of Vasai, completed his schooling from St. Francis High School and graduated with a BMS degree from LS Raheja College in Mumbai.

2. Poonawala is a food blogger by profession and runs a food blog on Instagram that goes by the name ‘HungryChokro’, with a following of over 28K.

3. Poonawala met Shraddha Vikas Walkar while working at a call centre in Mumbai. Before having met him, Shraddha was residing in Regal Apartment in Sanskruti Complex, Vasai West. The accused also residing in the vicinity.

The due fell in love while working together. However, when their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living at a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli.

4. On May 18, the couple had a heated argument over marriage following which Poonawala strangled Shraddha to death. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces and scattered them across the city over a period of 18 days.

5. According to police officials, 13 body parts were found after the accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim. They are yet to find the murder weapon.

6. For the next few weeks after the murder, Poonawala allegedly interacted with the woman's friends using her social media accounts so as to not arouse any suspicion.