Delhi man kills drug addict brother who hit their mother, father helps dump body

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his brother and attempting to dispose off his body in the national capital`s Mangolpuri area. The 26-year-old man, Lalit Kumar on Wednesday walked into a police station and confessed to killing his brother identified as Jaikishan alias Jaichand, 23 and disposing off his body with the help of their father, police said on Thursday.

"On December 14 at about 2.15 am, one Lalit Kumar came to police station Mangolpuri and disclosed that he murdered his brother Jaikishan alias Jaichand, son of Omparkash residing in Mangolpuri and offered to locate the body which he had thrown in a park near his house," Police said.

According to Lalit, his brother was a drug addict and used to frequently pick up quarrels with family members over money. After noting Lalit's confession, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mangolpuri police staton rushed to the spot with a team and found Jaikishan's body wrapped in a plastic sheet near Lalit's house.

According to Lalit's confession, on December 12 evening, Jaikishan beat up his mother after which she left the house. The next morning after his father Omparkash (60) and another brother left for work at the shoe factory where they were employed, Lalit hit the deceased's head with a hammer and hid the body under the bed.

Upon Omparkash's return home, Lalit and he attempted to dispose off Jaikishan's body but failed and had to return home. His mother also returned home on Tuesday evening and upon her request Lalit went to the police station and confessed, police said.

Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302, 201, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Lalit and his father. The police also recovered a hammer and a knife used for committing the crime. An investigation in the matter is underway.

