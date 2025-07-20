Delhi man killed by electrocution; wife, cousin arrested for murder, WhatsApp chats reveal CHILLING plot, 'he wasn't...'

The suspicious death of a 36-year-old man in Delhi's Uttam Nagar has turned into a murder investigation, leading to the arrest of the victim's wife and cousin brother.

The suspicious death of a 36-year-old man in Delhi's Uttam Nagar has turned into a murder investigation, leading to the arrest of the victim's wife and cousin brother. The deceased, Karan, was initially reported to have died of electrocution on July 13. He was brought dead to Mata Rooprani Magadh Hospital, and his family members claimed it was an accident, even requesting the police to waive the postmortem.

DCP Dwarka, Ankit Kumar Singh, told ANI that due to the unnatural circumstances of the death, a postmortem was conducted despite the family's request. "On 13th July, information was received from Mata Rooprani Magadh Hospital that a person was brought in dead and his family members were saying that he died due to electrocution... His family members wanted to waive off the postmortem. But because it was an unnatural death, police got the postmortem done," said Ankit Kumar Singh.

According to police, a PCR call was received from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital on July 13, reporting the death of Karan Dev, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The patient was declared 'brought dead' due to electrocution, as per the medico-legal certificate (MLC), informed the police. The police official also added that at the time of the incident, no allegations were raised by the family members, and they reportedly expressed their desire to waive post-mortem examination.

However, due to the young age of the deceased and the need to rule out any unnatural causes, the police went ahead with a post-mortem at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

The major turning point

The case took a turn on July 16, when the deceased's brother, Kunal, approached police with suspicion regarding the death of his brother. The police further added that acting on the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was initiated into the matter and on the basis of the enquiry and the material available during the proceedings, a case under the appropriate sections was registered. The police official said that Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the crime teams visited the spot, and further investigation is underway.

"Within two days, the victim's brother, Karan Dev, got some information which led to the suspicion that he was murdered by electrocution... A case was registered... There was a chat between the deceased's wife, Sushmita, and his uncle's son, in which electrocution and sleeping pills were being talked about... We registered a case of criminal conspiracy," DCP Dwarka, Ankit Kumar Singh added.

The family of the deceased has made serious allegations, pointing to a possible conspiracy involving Karan's wife, Sushmita, and a man name Rahul, who is cousin of the deceased.

Family alleges 'extra-marital' affair of his wife

Speaking to ANI, Karan's mother Neeru said she learned of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation when Kunal, yonger brother of the deceased person found WhatsApp chats on Rahul's phone. In the chats, Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul and also mentioned electric shocks, Neeru added.

She further said that Karan lived with his wife in a flat and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan was electrocuted. The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Karan's friend Gaurav told ANI that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed Karan because Rahul was blackmailing her.

He added that Rahul was also questioned separately and admitted to the murder. According to the family, the WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident and neighbours have also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning," they said.

