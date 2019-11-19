Delhi man impersonating as Lufthansa pilot with 'fake ID' nabbed at IGI airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating as a pilot of Lufthansa airlines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Rajan Mahbubani, was wearing the uniform of the Lufthansa airlines and was in possession of a fake ID. He was nabbed by CISF personnel from the departure gate of the airport's Terminal 3.

The man is a resident of Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Officials said the CISF was informed by Lufthansa's chief security officer that a man wearing the uniform of airline's flight captain was roaming around at the Terminal 3 and the ID card with him seemed to be fake. Getting the information, the CISF moved to apprehend the man.

CISF said the man used the fake ID to get privilege at airports. He was caught when he was just about to board an Air Asia flight to Kolkata, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

During interrogation, the man disclosed that he used to shoot YouTube videos on aviation facilities and obtained a fake ID card in Bangkok.

He has been handed over to Delhi Police for further probe.