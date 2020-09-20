Delhi: Man held for exploiting girls on pretext of giving them modelling jobs

The Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting girls on the pretext of giving them modelling jobs in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Bansal. He is the resident of Ganga Nagar Rajasthan.

The matter came to light when a girl lodged a complaint with K.N Katju Marg police station in Delhi.

She lodged a complaint in which she stated that she was being allegedly raped and threatened by the accused after he lured her for promising her a modelling job through his placement agency.

The accused opened a placement agency in October 2019 and on the pretext of providing modelling jobs to girls, he used to exploit them `sexually`.

"After receiving pictures, Pankaj told her that she was not suitable for modelling. Thereafter, he also introduced himself as acclaimed "body masseur" and boasted of giving services to several supermodels in India. He later called the girl to a hotel in Rohini where on the pretext of providing his services as a masseur, he exploited her without her consent and also threatened the girl of killing her and also making the video viral," said P.K. Mishra, DCP Rohini.

Upon interrogation, Pankaj revealed that he used to trick other girls using the same modus operandi.

Moreover, five other victims have come forward and made similar allegations.

Police said the accused also demanded at least Rs 25,000 from the victim.

(With IANS inputs)