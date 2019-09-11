Trending#

Delhi: Man commits suicide at Adarsh Nagar metro station

Representational image

Source

ANI

Updated: Sep 11, 2019, 06:17 PM IST

A man on Wednesday allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of the train at Adarsh Nagar metro station in Delhi.

The deceased was identified as Anil Gupta, 55 years, and is said to be a resident of Majlis Park in west Delhi.

"We received information at around 3 pm that one person jumped in front of the train at Adarsh Nagar metro station," said Pankaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Metro.

Police said the man jumped in front of the running metro at platform No 1. He died on the spot. No suicide note has been recovered.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," added Pankaj. 

