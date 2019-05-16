Delhi: Man commits suicide after being caught in a compromising position with a woman

A man, who was caught in a compromising position with a woman by her husband, allegedly jumped off the fifth floor of a building in South Delhi's Tigri area and died, police said Wednesday.

Pankaj, a resident of JJ Colony in the area, was in an illicit relationship with the woman. He had come to meet her but the woman's husband returned to the residence unexpectedly at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and they were caught by him in a compromising position, police said.

The door of the house was not locked from inside, they said.Infuriated by her infidelity, he slapped his wife after which she tried to cut her vein, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said.Both the men stopped her and then her husband told her that he would call her father and brother to tell them about the incident.

In the meantime, Pankaj went to the balcony of the fifth floor and jumped off the building, the officer said.He was taken to the Batra hospital by police officials who reached there after receiving a phone call about the incident. He was declared brought dead by doctors, Kumar said.

Pankaj had come in touch with the woman two years ago and used to meet her occasionally.The mobile phones of all the three have been seized by police for investigation, the DCP said."The autopsy has been done and body has been handed over to his father. Inquest proceedings have been done and an enquiry is under way to unearth the truth," he added.