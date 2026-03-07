FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested

A 26-year-old man, identified as Tarun, was beaten to death in a clash between two communities, which started after a 11-year-old girl who was Tarun's relative allegedly threw a water balloon on a Muslim woman during Holi celebration in Uttam Nagar.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

In a horrific incident from Delhi, a 26-year-old man, identified as Tarun, was beaten to death in a clash between two communities, which started after a 11-year-old girl who was Tarun's relative allegedly threw a water balloon on a Muslim woman during Holi celebration in Uttam Nagar. The altercation turned violent when the Muslim woman allegedly gathered men from her community, who started attacking Tarun Singh and his family. The incident has triggered a massive protest and tensions in Uttan Nagar area, with several vehicles set ablaze. Police have arrested four people, and apprehended one minor.

Here's what happened

A 26-year-old man, named Tarun Kumar,  was allegedly lynched, beaten with iron rods, after a minor quarrel between neighbours of two communities over a splash of water during Holi in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. As per Police, a 11-year-old girl was throwing water balloons at her relatives from the terrace of her house in JJ colony, when water from a balloon splashed on a Muslim woman amid the Holi festival celebrations. Tarun, 26, was seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries on March 5. Tarun's grandfather Maan Singh, who also sustained injuries in the clash, have alleged that the woman started hurling abuses and fighting over the splash of colour. Tarun's uncle Tek Chand claimed the matter was initially settled. About an hour later, Tarun was returning on his bike after playing Holi with a friend. A group of 15-20 people, according to Tek Chand, stopped him and allegedly assaulted him with iron rods, bricks, stones, and other objects.

Violent protest erupts

The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad issued an ultimatum to the police on March 5, demanding strict action against the accused within 24 hours and bull dozer action. With the 24-hour deadline expiring Friday, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station. Several vehicles were set on fire and traffic was blocked for several hours. Tight security, with 200-300 police personnels were deployed after a massive crowd of protestors gathered. Police have arrested four people related to this incident.

 

