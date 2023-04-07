Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed MCD school, identified by his yellow shirt

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Delhi man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in closed MCD school, identified by his yellow shirt
Delhi: 27-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl in closed MCD school

Delhi police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a closed MCD school. Police said he was identified by his yellow shirt. The accused has been identified as Monu and he is married, added the police.

According to the police, the officials were able to apprehend the accused by identifying him from the yellow shirt he was wearing while he allegedly committed the crime.

READ | IPL 2023: Kolkata set to run midnight Metro trains on IPL matchdays, check timings, route, other details

Detailing the incident, the police said, "The victim's parents work as contractual labourers at the school and the family stayed at the school, which was closed for a few days and the incident occurred on Tuesday when the victim's parents were not at the school."

"On Tuesday, the parents left the school to collect their wages. The 16-year-old victim and her 18-year-old elder sister were alone. Around 11.30 am, a man broke into the school and first committed a robbery. Later he picked up a knife from the kitchen and assaulted the 16-year-old minor girl sexually at knifepoint," added the police.

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

The police said, "On Wednesday we were informed that a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after committing a robbery at a closed MCD school in the national capital."

Further, informing about the investigation, the police said that they have filed an FIR of rape and robbery on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents.

"While investigating, the minor girl informed that the accused was wearing a yellow shirt. A blurred picture of the accused in a yellow shirt was found on CCTV footage which helped us to identify and arrest the accused," said the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.