Delhi man arrested for allegedly raping flatmates' 8 years old daughter

A 21-year-old Delhi man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Badarpur area on Thursday (June 16). The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police seeking a detailed action taken report on the matter.

The accused and the parents of the victim shared a rented apartment and the incident occurred when the girl was alone at home.

The police said, the accused, a drug addict took her to a room and allegedly raped her. As per police reports, the mother of the girl noticed bite marks on her face and other injuries after returning from work.

Upon asking, the minor narrated the ordeal following which the mother informed police about the incident, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, "On June 15, information was received at the Badarpur police station regarding the rape of a minor girl."

The police immediately rushed to the spot and took the victim and her mother to AIIMS for medical assistance, the DCP said.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the mother had alleged that their neighbour, a native of Agra, raped her daughter and fled, Pande said.

The accused was arrested from his relative's house in Haryana on the same day, she said.

"Four teams were formed to raid the likely whereabouts of the accused. With the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested last night from Baminikhera village in Haryana's Palwal district from his relative's house," the DCP said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered, police said.

In its notice, the DCW termed the matter "very serious" and asked the police to provide a copy of FIR, details of the accused arrested and detailed action taken report on the matter by June 20.

(With inputs from PTI)

