Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is expected to bring to the table a special present for women on the occasion of International Women's Day today, i.e., March 8.

The saffron camp is expected to roll out Mahila Samriddhi Scheme, which promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month to the women of Delhi. The scheme was one of the key poll promises by BJP during the Dehli assembly polls.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the scheme might be announced during a Mahila Diwas programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Who all are eligible for Mahila Samriddhi Scheme?

Only those aged between 18-60, women who do not pay taxes and whose family income is below Rs three lakhs, are eligible for the scheme, reported The Indian Express.

Moreover, women who are not government employees or recipients of any financial aids from other government schemes are eligible for Mahila Samriddhi Yojna.

How to apply?

The Delhi government is currently working to develop an online portal to facilitate the registration for the scheme. As per an Indian Express report, the IT department will be developing a software in order to cross check registration forms and identify those eligible for the scheme.

Although there's not an official list of the documents that will be required to avail the scheme benefits, the following documents might be required for the registration process:

1. Aadhar card

2. Address proof

3. Ration card

Eligible women will also be required to provide mobile numbers that are linked with their bank accounts.