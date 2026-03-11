Delhi LPG shortage: Why are Delhites panic buying after government’s 25-day booking rule comes into effect? Details here

Delhi witnessed a rush for LPG cylinders as residents feared shortages amid West Asia conflict disruptions. The government extended the domestic booking gap to 25 days to curb panic buying.

Delhi witnessed a rush for cooking gas cylinders on Tuesday as residents scrambled to secure supplies following heightened concerns over disruptions linked to the escalating West Asia conflict. Gas agencies reported an influx of calls from worried consumers requesting multiple cylinders, even as authorities assured there is no actual shortage.

Officials at retail outlets maintained that LPG stocks are sufficient for domestic needs. However, customers began demanding prioritised delivery, reflecting growing anxiety. At Atul Enterprises near Jhandewalan Temple, a representative said that new booking restrictions under a 25-day minimum gap rule had caused confusion. “People who booked cylinders three or four days ago are unable to get them because of the rule,” he explained.

Government implements new booking rules

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently updated regulations, increasing the minimum interval between domestic cylinder bookings from 21 to 25 days. This step is intended to curb panic buying, hoarding and black-market sales amid supply chain uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict.

Despite the assurances, some outlets reported irregular supplies. In Kirti Nagar, Avinash Pandey, a storekeeper, said that although the agency usually receives 350 cylinders daily from a Haryana supplier, none arrived on Tuesday. “We managed with leftover stock from Monday and sold about 326 cylinders, but the future supply remains uncertain,” he noted.

Commercial users face restrictions

Restaurants and commercial establishments are experiencing heightened strain. In Rajinder Nagar, Siddhartha Enterprises confirmed that commercial cylinder deliveries have been halted following government directives. Domestic customers, however, continue to book cylinders in large numbers to maintain reserves, increasing pressure on retailers.

In Vikaspuri, agencies reported constant calls from both restaurants and households. Geetanjali, manager at Indane Nairs Gas Service, said, “Restaurants understand they can’t get commercial cylinders, but they still call daily. Domestic users are trying to book multiple cylinders, which is not possible under the rules.”

Black market and rising prices

Instances of black-market sales have emerged, with cylinders being sold at nearly double the official price. Harnoor Singh, manager at Milind Gas Service, said that while standard rates are Rs 1,100, some cylinders are reportedly being sold for Rs 2,000. Restaurant owners in areas without piped gas, such as Connaught Place, are struggling to manage operations, especially as coal tandoors are no longer allowed.

NRAI Delhi chapter president Sandeep Goyle said that the industry is not facing any shortage yet but there is definitely panic among restaurant owners. “Unlike other cities, we are not facing a shortage yet. However, it is a situation we are closely monitoring, and we are waiting for any announcements or changes,” he said.

The government continues to emphasise that domestic LPG supply remains adequate, urging consumers to avoid panic buying while monitoring the situation closely.