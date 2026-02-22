FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi: LPG cylinder explosion injures 13, including cops, during fire in Majlis Park; investigation underway

An LPG cylinder exploded while police and fire personnel were trying to control a fire in Majlis Park, northwest Delhi, injuring 13 people.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 03:24 PM IST

Delhi: LPG cylinder explosion injures 13, including cops, during fire in Majlis Park; investigation underway
A tragic incident unfolded in Majlis Park, northwest Delhi, on Sunday morning when an LPG cylinder exploded while police and fire personnel were working to control a fire in a residential building. The explosion, which occurred during rescue operations, resulted in 13 injuries, including six members of the emergency response teams. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and the blast.

Fire breaks out early morning

The incident began around 9:00 am when a fire broke out in a residential house in Majlis Park. Police and fire brigade teams were swiftly deployed to the scene to manage the situation and evacuate the residents. As the emergency personnel worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, the LPG cylinder inside the building suddenly exploded, amplifying the risk and chaos at the scene.

Explosion leads to multiple injuries

The explosion caused severe injuries to six police officers and fire personnel, including three officers from Adarsh Nagar Police Station and three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Office. Several local residents, who were either inside the building or in close proximity to the site, also sustained injuries. The explosion created significant panic, making the already challenging rescue operation even more perilous.

Medical attention and hospitalisation

Immediately after the explosion, all the injured were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, the injured personnel were later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised care. Doctors are closely monitoring their conditions, though further updates on their health have not been provided at this time.

Fire contained, damage assessment underway

The fire was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire department, though extensive damage to the property and vehicles in the parking area is expected. Authorities are currently assessing the scale of the damage and determining whether any vehicles or infrastructure were significantly affected by the blaze and explosion.

Investigation into cause of fire

A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. Police have suggested that the blaze may have been triggered by either an electrical short circuit or an LPG leak in the parking area. Experts from various departments are expected to further investigate the situation in the coming days.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any hazardous conditions promptly to avoid such incidents in the future.

