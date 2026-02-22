Delhi: LPG cylinder explosion injures 13, including cops, during fire in Majlis Park; investigation underway

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district
Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know
Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'
Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’
Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'
'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma
Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'
T20 World Cup 2026: What happened last time when India faced South Africa in Ahmedabad?
INDIA
An LPG cylinder exploded while police and fire personnel were trying to control a fire in Majlis Park, northwest Delhi, injuring 13 people.
A tragic incident unfolded in Majlis Park, northwest Delhi, on Sunday morning when an LPG cylinder exploded while police and fire personnel were working to control a fire in a residential building. The explosion, which occurred during rescue operations, resulted in 13 injuries, including six members of the emergency response teams. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire and the blast.
The incident began around 9:00 am when a fire broke out in a residential house in Majlis Park. Police and fire brigade teams were swiftly deployed to the scene to manage the situation and evacuate the residents. As the emergency personnel worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, the LPG cylinder inside the building suddenly exploded, amplifying the risk and chaos at the scene.
The explosion caused severe injuries to six police officers and fire personnel, including three officers from Adarsh Nagar Police Station and three officials from the Wazirpur Fire Office. Several local residents, who were either inside the building or in close proximity to the site, also sustained injuries. The explosion created significant panic, making the already challenging rescue operation even more perilous.
Immediately after the explosion, all the injured were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of their injuries, the injured personnel were later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised care. Doctors are closely monitoring their conditions, though further updates on their health have not been provided at this time.
The fire was eventually brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire department, though extensive damage to the property and vehicles in the parking area is expected. Authorities are currently assessing the scale of the damage and determining whether any vehicles or infrastructure were significantly affected by the blaze and explosion.
A preliminary investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire. Police have suggested that the blaze may have been triggered by either an electrical short circuit or an LPG leak in the parking area. Experts from various departments are expected to further investigate the situation in the coming days.
Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any hazardous conditions promptly to avoid such incidents in the future.