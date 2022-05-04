Hours after Atishi's 'Ramlila, Sunderkand' remark, AAP concurs with BJP 'in principle' on loudspeakers

Atishi addressed a press conference at AAP's headquarters and said her party would oppose removing loudspeakers from religious places.

New Delhi: Sending out mixed signals on the loudspeaker row, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it agrees 'in principle' with the concept of removing loudspeakers from religious institutions. The statement came hours after the Kalkaji MLA Atishi opposed the BJP's demand for removal of loudspeakers from religious places per the Supreme Court order. The party advised the BJP to seek help from the Delhi Police, which comes under the Central government's purview. "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in principle agrees with the concept of repealing (removing) loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike. The matter is subject to Delhi Police's jurisdiction which comes under the BJP's Central Government. Thus, we urge the BJP to seek action on the same from the Delhi Police itself," the party said in a statement.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding removal of loudspeakers from religious as well as other places. BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had also made a similar demand to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and commissioners of the three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Atishi addressed a press conference at AAP's headquarters on Tuesday and said that her party would oppose removing loudspeakers from religious places. She accused the BJP of playing with the religious sentiments of the people of the national capital.

"We will definitely oppose it. Be it Ramlila or Sunderkand recitation, people's faith is attached to them. I want to ask what their problem is with the religious faith of people. Now you will tell us that we won't organise jagran, that we can't organise Sunderkand paath (recitation), can't recite Hanuman chalisa. Who is Adesh Gupta to play with our faith?" she was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

"I feel that Adesh Gupta has now made up his mind that he has to play with the faith of people in this city and do 'goonagardi' (hooliganism) with them," she added.

AAP's detractors accuse the party of using what they call 'soft Hindutva' to blunt BJP's aggressive Hindutva pitch. The strategy has paid political dividends to AAP, with the party scoring a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. Earlier this year, it became the only regional party to rule over two states after it won Punjab.

Last week, taking a leaf out of RSS' book, AAP announced it will open 10,000 'Tiranga Shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh to instill nationalism into the youth of the state. The BJP responded to the announcement saying Kejriwal must visit its ideological mentor's Nagpur office to learn about nationalism.

With inputs from PTI