Delhi Lok Adalat Rescheduled: New dates announced for traffic challans, general disputes; know how to book tokens, eligibility

Under the directive of the Executive Chairman, DSLSA, the National Lok Adalat will now be held on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Check how to book tokens and eligibility here:
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has rescheduled the Lok Adalat to March 22, 2026, and the Special Traffic Lok Adalat to April 5, 2026. Delhi residents can settle traffic fines and legal disputes with potential waivers. The National Lok Adalat will take place across all Delhi District Court Complexes, including Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini, Saket, Dwarka, and Rouse Avenue. Beyond the district courts, the Lok Adalat will also convene at the High Court of Delhi, Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), Permanent Lok Adalats, the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, and the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions.
The First National Lok Adalat, initially scheduled for the Second Saturday, March 14, has been officially postponed due to a notification from the Registrar General, High Court of Delhi, declaring March 14th as a Court sitting day for all subordinate courts. Litigants with pending cases should apply to list them in the National Lok Adalat through their respective courts or tribunals. Pre-litigative matters can be submitted to the DLSA office. The Special Lok Adalat for traffic challans offers up to 75% waiver on eligible fines.
- 50,000 challans/notices available daily (from Feb 9, 2026, 10:00 am)
- Overall limit: 2 lakh challans
- Scan QR Code No. 1 for step-by-step guide
- Scan QR Code No. 2 or visit (link unavailable) for direct download
- Print challan slip in advance; no facilities at court premises
- Downloaded slip specifies Court Complex, Court Number, and Lok Adalat timing
- Adhere to the specified timing for settling the challan
- Scan QR code, fill online Lok Adalat application form, upload documents, and submit
- Token number sent via email/phone
- Minor violations: overspeeding, signal jumping, parking offences
- Serious offences: drunk driving, hit & run, accidents with injury
- Private vehicles: max 2 challans + 5 notices
- Register via the NALSA website to participate
To book tokens and check eligibility for Delhi Traffic Lok Adalat, follow these steps:
1. Visit (link unavailable) or scan QR Code No. 2
2. Enter vehicle number or challan number
3. Select eligible challans and court location (Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, etc.)
4. Book a token and download/print confirmation
- Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)
- Driving License (DL)
- Challan printouts
- ID proof
For further information, check the Delhi Traffic Police website or the DSLSA portal for updates.