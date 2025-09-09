Delhi Lok Adalat 2025 on Sept 13: How to settle your traffic challans? Check steps, registration process and more

To avail this rebate, applicants must first secure a token through the online registration process. Check the steps below for complete details.

Delhi Traffic Challan: If you have any pending traffic challans, then you have a chance to settle them at reduced rates during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on September 13. One can also get them waived or settled with a rebate. To avail this rebate, applicants must first secure a token through the online registration process. However, only certain types of traffic challans are eligible for the rebate.

Lok Adalat Challan Waiver Process

Step 1: Online registration is compulsory for those seeking relief. Register at NALSA official website.

Step 2: Applicants will receive a token number and appointment letter specifying the date and time of appearance.

Step 3: On the scheduled day, individuals must carry these documents along with valid ID proofs.

Step 4: Cases will be heard in the order of the assigned token numbers.

Step 5: Judges will review each challan and decide whether to waive the penalty fully or reduce it. In cases where violations are repeated or serious, fines may still be imposed.

Step 6: Once the order is passed, the case will be considered closed.

Violations eligible for challan waiver

Not wearing a seat belt or a helmet Jumping red lights Over-speeding Lapses such as missing a PUC certificate, a fitness certificate, or a number plate Wrong-lane driving, ignoring traffic signs, or parking violations Driving without a licence Challans wrongly issued by enforcement officers

Cases Excluded From Challan Waiver

Drunk driving Hit-and-run incidents Accidents leading to death due to negligent driving Driving by underage persons Unauthorised racing or speed trials Using vehicles for criminal activities Challans tied up in court proceedings or issued in another state Lok Adalat Registration Mandatory

Lok Adalat Token Registration

Visit the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) official website. Select the Lok Adalat registration option. Fill in the application form and upload required documents. After submission, a token number and appointment letter will be issued via email or phone. The appointment letter will mention the date, time, and venue for the appearance.

