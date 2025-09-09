Delhi Lok Adalat 2025 on Sept 13: How to settle your traffic challans? Check steps, registration process and more

Karisma Kapoor's kids move Delhi High Court for their share in late father Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate; accuse stepmom Priya Kapur of..
INDIA
Delhi Traffic Challan: If you have any pending traffic challans, then you have a chance to settle them at reduced rates during the upcoming National Lok Adalat on September 13. One can also get them waived or settled with a rebate. To avail this rebate, applicants must first secure a token through the online registration process. However, only certain types of traffic challans are eligible for the rebate.
Step 1: Online registration is compulsory for those seeking relief. Register at NALSA official website.
Step 2: Applicants will receive a token number and appointment letter specifying the date and time of appearance.
Step 3: On the scheduled day, individuals must carry these documents along with valid ID proofs.
Step 4: Cases will be heard in the order of the assigned token numbers.
Step 5: Judges will review each challan and decide whether to waive the penalty fully or reduce it. In cases where violations are repeated or serious, fines may still be imposed.
Step 6: Once the order is passed, the case will be considered closed.
