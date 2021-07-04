Delhi lockdown: Stadiums, sports complexes to reopen from Monday, spas, theatres to remain closed

Amid the decline in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday allowed stadium and sports complexes to open in the national capital from Monday (July 5). The stadium and sports complexes are allowed to reopen but without spectators.

It may be recalled that phase-wise unlocking started in Delhi after over six weeks of lockdown which was imposed by CM Kejriwal amid rising COVID-19 cases during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. While Delhi government has allowed the resumption of several economic activities, spas, cinemas, theatres, multiplexes anbd swimming pools have also not been allowed to reopen as yet.

The DDMA issued an order saying that cinema/theatre/multiplexes, banquet halls, social/political gatherings, auditoriums, swimming pools, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks will remain closed throughout the national capital. Last week, the reopening of gyms and yoga institutes with 50 per cent attendance was allowed by DDMA. Banquets, marriage halls and hotels were also allowed to host weddings with an attendance of 50 guests only.

Delhi recorded 86 cases and 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

CM Kejriwal had imposed the lockdown on April 19 when the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases, phased unlocking process was started by CM Kejriwal from May 31.