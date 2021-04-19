Delhi lockdown: Read these guidelines before going to airport, railway stations and ISBTs

In the wake of the unabated resurgence of new Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared a six-day lockdown starting from 10 pm Monday till 6 am on April 26.

He made the announcement during a televised address in which he said the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has brought healthcare services to the brink of collapse.

"In order to prevent a total collapse, LG Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi lockdown travel restrictions

1. There will be no restrictions on passengers going to/from airports, railway stations or ISBTs.

2. A notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority stated, "Persons coming from-going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs will be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket. Officials in the officers of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will also be exempted on the production of valid ID card."

3. It stated that public transport such as metro and buses with their 50 percent capacity will be allowed to run.

4. In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.

5. According to the DDMA, e-passes obtained by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew and weekend curfew will also be valid for the six-day restrictions.

6. There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential goods. "No separate permission/e-pass will be required for such movements," the notification added.

Other curbs imposed by Delhi government-

1. Movement of people will be allowed for marriage-related gatherings and up to 50 people will be permitted to attend a wedding, but they will have to show soft or hard copy of the marriage card.

2. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

3. Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barbershops, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

4. In the order, the DDMA said that swimming pools (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national and international events), construction activities (except where labourers are residing onsite) will also remain shut.

5. Stadia will be permitted to remain open for organising national and international sports events without spectators, said Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, who is also the chairperson of DDMA's executive committee.

6. During the lockdown, pregnant women and patients going for medical services along with an attendant will be allowed on production of valid I-card or doctor's prescription or medical papers.

7. According to the DDMA's order, people who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination are also exempted on the production of a valid I-card.