Delhi lockdown latest update: Traders' body requests DDMA to allow malls, markets to operate till 10 pm

On Friday, Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

Amid the steady decrease of reported COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Chamber of Trade and Industry, in a letter to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has requested authorities to let malls and market places be open till 10 pm. Before the Chamber of Trade and Industry's letter, Delhi's traders' body had also urged the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to consider opening markets, especially with the festive season nearing.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near Chief Minister's residence as well. The demand for the protest was a complete reopening of all weekly markets. 

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had led the protest. They staged a demonstration near CM Kejriwal’s official house. The Delhi police called off the protest.

According to protestors, if liquor shops and malls are allowed to reopen, then weekly markets should also be sanctioned. They further said that the sustenance for lakhs of people depends on these weekly markets. 

The Delhi BJP president stated, "There is no law on reopening of liquor stores but weekly bazaars must reopen under a certain law framework."

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to COVID-19. According to the data shared by Health Department, the positivity rate fell to 0.06 percent. As per the recent health bulletin, the death toll in Delhi has risen to 25,065.

In total, Delhi has reported 14,36,623 cases of COVID, of which over 14.1 lakh patients have been recovered. As for active cases, the number went from 518 on Thursday to 516 on Friday.

