Delhi lockdown extended: How to apply for travel e-pass? Step-by-step guide

Amid crisis for medical services and oxygen supply in Delhi's hospitals for over last three weeks, the city will remain under lockdown till next Monday (May 17) as part of measures to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

Lockdown was imposed in the national capital on April 20 with some restrictions and the extended lockdown was supposed to end on Monday morning, but the state government decided to extend it for further one more week.

Although the government is restricting normal movement and only allowing essential services, select individuals can apply for an e-pass to travel during the state lockdown.

Who won't need an e-pass?

The government has exempted certain sections of people, including pregnant women and patients, medical personnel, persons coming from or going to airports, students appearing in examination, examination staff deployed for exam duties, judicial staff, electronic and print media, and government officials.

These people are, however, required to carry their proof or valid identification card when travelling. The lockdown also has an exception for inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential goods.

How to apply for e-pass during Delhi lockdown

1. Login to epass.jantasamvad.org.

2. Now, select 'e-pass for travel during curfew' and click on Submit.

3. Fill in your details such phone number, name, and address.

4. Select the type of service you do and then select the dates and the time during which you need to step out for that service.

5. Now upload your government-issued ID/ Aadhaar card soft copy.

6. You will also have to upload a letter from your employer or the owner of your firm or outlet.

7. Click on the checkbox asking for your acknowledgment.

8. Now, hit the Submit button.

You'll receive your e-pass number once the details are submitted.

NOTE: If you already hold a curfew e-pass (inclusive of night/weekend curfew e-passes), you DO NOT have to re-apply. Your e-pass shall automatically be considered valid till May 17, 2021.

Steps to check e-pass status

1. Login to https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

2. Choose the language.

3. Click on the 'Check status' option.

4. Enter your e-pass ID and click on submit.